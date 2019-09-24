Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not on current road trip
Wong (hamstring) did not travel with the Cardinals to Arizona for their final road trip of the season and instead remained back in St. Louis to receive treatment, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "He potentially could have gotten into some baseball activity on Wednesday," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "But based on the travel and flight, it made sense for him to get back to St. Louis and get full attention back there."
Wong has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and is hoping to improve enough to reenter the starting nine for the final series of the season, which unfolds this coming weekend versus the Cubs at Busch Stadium. At minimum, Wong is trying to get some at-bats in before the postseason, but he could also be a key part of St. Louis' quest for the NL Central title if that still hangs in the balance following the current series against the Diamondbacks.
