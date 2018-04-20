Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Friday

Wong is not in the lineup Friday against the Reds.

Wong is off to a very slow start to the season, hitting .146/.286/146 through 49 plate appearances. He's getting hurt by some bad luck, though, as his BABIP is just .171. His 6:6 BB:K is also an encouraging sign. Matt Carpenter will start at second base in his place Friday, with Jedd Gyorko getting a start at third.