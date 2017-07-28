Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Friday
Wong is out of the starting lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Southpaw Robbie Ray is on the bump for Arizona, posing a bad matchup for Wong and leading manager Mike Matheny to start Matt Carpenter at the keystone in his stead. The 26-year-old is 10-for-39 since the All-Star break, as he continues to slot in as the everyday second baseman in a crowded Cardinals' infield.
