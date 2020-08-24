site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wong isn't starting Monday against the Royals.
Wong is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak, but he'll get a day off for the series opener against Kansas City. Tommy Edman will shift to second base with Brad Miller starting at third base.
