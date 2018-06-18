Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Monday

Wong is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Wong will retreat to the bench for a second straight game and the fifth time in six games while Jedd Gyorko picks up another start at the keystone in his stead. While Gyorko isn't doing much to stake a claim on the starting role, hitting just .175/.195/.275 through 15 games this month, Wong will need to show signs of turning things around at the plate if he wants to wrestle back some of his playing time.

