Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Wong isn't in Saturday's lineup against Cleveland, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Wong went 0-for-5 in Friday's contest, and he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at second base in his absence.
