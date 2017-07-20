Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Thursday

Wong is out of the lineup Thursday against the Mets.

Wong has started four games in a row at the keystone, but will be relieved by Matt Carpenter for the afternoon series finale. Over those four games since the break, Wong is 6-for-15 at the plate to bring his season batting average up to .304, though none of those hits have been of the extra-base variety.

