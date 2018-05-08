Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Tuesday

Wong is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins.

The second baseman is hitting .212/.313/.341 through his first 101 plate appearances, though a .235 BABIP suggests that those numbers could improve a bit. Matt Carpenter slides over to second base in his place, with Greg Garcia getting a start at third.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories