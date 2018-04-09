Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Notches two hits

Wong went 2-for-3 with an RBI during Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Wong showed some upside during Sunday's matchup, as he recorded his first RBI of the season and reached base twice. He's slashing .143/.182/.325 through his first eight games, although there's plenty of time for the 27-year-old second baseman to turn it around.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories