Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Nursing calf bruise
Wong was diagnosed with a left calf contusion after being hit by a pitch during Sunday's Grapefruit League game versus the Marlins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance and exited the game after staying in the run to bases. Wong already wasn't scheduled to travel for Monday's game against the Twins, so he'll be reevaluated then before the team provides a timeline for his potential return to spring games.
