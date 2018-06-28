Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Nursing sore hamstring
Wong, who was hit in the hamstring area by two separate pitches in Wednesday's game against the Indians, hopes he'll be ready to play Friday against the Braves, FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Indians starter Shane Bieber hit Wong in the fourth and sixth innings of this contest, and Wong left after the second incident to go get acupuncture and spend some time in the hot and cold tubs to try to reduce the swelling. Wong was hit for the 11th and 12th times this season, and is now tied for the National League lead in that department. If Wong is unable to start against righty Julio Teheran after Thursday's off day, the Cardinals would likely give Jedd Gyorko the start at the keystone.
