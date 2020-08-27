site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: On bench for Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Wong is not starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Wong will head to the bench for the second half of Thursday's twin bill after going 0-for-3 with an RBI in Game 1. Max Schrock is starting at the keystone in his place.
