Wong isn't starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
After going 0-for-3 with a walk and one run in the opening game of Saturday's twin bill, Wong will get a breather for Game 2. Max Schrock will take over at second base, batting eighth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Big hit to start season•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Ready for Opening Day•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Dealing with minor neck issue•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Mixed outlook on Cardinals future•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Participates in Busch workout•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Working out regularly•