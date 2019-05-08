Cardinals' Kolten Wong: On bench for series finale

Wong is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies.

Wong is hitting just .161/.250/.194 with a pair of stolen bases over his past 10 appearances (nine starts), so he'll retreat to the bench for Wednesday's series finale as he looks to clear his head. Yairo Munoz is starting at the keystone and hitting eighth in his place.

