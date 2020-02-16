Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Open to discussing extension

Wong, who the Cardinals have a club option on for 2021, is open to discussing a contract extension this spring, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's a particularly opportune time for Wong to talk money with the Cardinals, considering he's coming off a 2019 season during which he earned his first Gold Glove award and posted career bests in both batting average (.285) and slugging percentage (.423). The 29-year-old's 2021 salary would clock in at $12.5 million were the option to be picked up, and it would only cost the team $1 million to buy him out. Wong might be somewhat of a risky proposition for a true long-term deal, given his inconsistent offense over the last several seasons and the fact he'll be 30 by the time the 2021 season starts; however, Goold reports a shorter-term extension akin to the two-year one signed by Matt Carpenter last spring is conceivable for Wong as well.