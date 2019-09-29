Play

Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out for finale

Wong (hamstring) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cubs.

He has been out since Sept. 19, and this seems like the type of injury that would have resulted in a stint on the injured list if not for expanded rosters. It's unclear if/when he will be able to return in the postseason. Tommy Edman starts at second base while Matt Carpenter starts at the hot corner.

