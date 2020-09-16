Wong is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Brewers and is unlikely to play in the second game of the twin bill, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Though Wong noted his condition is improving, he's not sure he'll be able to play Wednesday after he was scratched ahead of Tuesday's game when he experienced discomfort on his left side near his rib cage. According to Jones, Wong said he underwent an MRI that cleared him of any structural damage, so the Cardinals are seemingly viewing him as day-to-day at this point. Tommy Edman will spell Wong at second base in the first game of the doubleheader.