Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out of Saturday's lineup

Wong is not in the lineup against the Reds on Saturday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Greg Garcia will get a start at the keystone to give Wong a rest following seven straight starts. Throughout 13 appearances with the Redbirds this year, Wong is hitting .162/.262/.162 with zero extra-base hits and one RBI in 42 plate appearances.

