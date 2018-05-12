Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out of Saturday's lineup

Wong is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.

Wong is hitless in his last three starts with five strikeouts in 11 at-bats, so this is likely just a mental day off. The 27-year-old has yet to find his groove this season with a .196/.306/.315 slash line in 92 at-bats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories