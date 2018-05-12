Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out of Saturday's lineup
Wong is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.
Wong is hitless in his last three starts with five strikeouts in 11 at-bats, so this is likely just a mental day off. The 27-year-old has yet to find his groove this season with a .196/.306/.315 slash line in 92 at-bats.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Laces first triple of season Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits walkoff homer•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Continues inching toward Mendoza Line•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...