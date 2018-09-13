Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out vs. southpaw
Wong is not in the lineup against the Dodgers on Thursday.
Wong will head to the bench with left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the mound for Los Angeles. In his place, Yairo Munoz will start at second base and bat second.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Knocks in run vs. Detroit•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: May need offseason surgery•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting first game back•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Scheduled to be activated Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...