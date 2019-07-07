Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out with calf tightness

Wong is absent from Sunday's lineup in San Francisco due to left calf tightness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wong was removed late in Saturday's game with the calf tightness after being hit by a pitch earlier in the contest. The 28-year-old indicated his absence is precautionary and should be ready to go Friday after the All-Star break.

