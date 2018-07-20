Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Pair of RBI in loss
Wong went 2-for-5 with two RBI from a pair of run-scoring singles in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.
Wong was finally showing some signs of life at the plate leading up to the All-Star break, as he'd racked up a quartet of multi-hit efforts since July 5. It was therefore encouraging for fantasy owners to see the embattled second baseman open the second half in similarly productive fashion, plating his sixth and seventh RBI of the month while pushing his July average to .333. The surge has already boosted Wong's unsightly .189 average 28 points to .217, a figure that naturally still has plenty of room for improvement. However, the stretch of success at least provides reason for some cautious optimism.
