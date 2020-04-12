Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Pause particularly ill-timed
Wong, who hit .333 (7-for-21) across 10 Grapefruit League games, is one player for whom the suspension of spring training is particularly ill-timed, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The 29-year-old overcame a minor calf issue this spring to put together a strong exhibition slate, and given the success at the plate he was enjoying, the interruption in play was especially inopportune. Wong is projected to lead off for the Cardinals whenever the season does begin, and the .480 on-base percentage he generated in spring training over a small sample served as an indicator he is up to the task. The 29-year-old laid the foundation for securing the job by posting a stellar .361 on-base percentage last season despite making 421 of his 549 plate appearances from the sixth spot in the order or lower.
