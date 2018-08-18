Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Plates a pair in win
Wong went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a walk in a win over the Brewers on Friday.
The red-hot second baseman continues to deliver at the plate, with Friday's pair of RBI pushing his total over the last four games to six. Wong also has a five-game hitting streak and is following up his resurgent July with a .366 average thus far in August. Factoring in Friday's tally, he's raised his season line from .191/.294/.322 to .238/.323/.388 over his last 25 games.
