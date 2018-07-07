Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Plates both runs Friday

Wong went 2-for-3 with two RBI from a double and a triple in a loss to the Giants on Friday.

The light-hitting second baseman was ultimately the sole source of offense for the Cardinals on the night, compiling both of his RBI with two outs in the second and seventh innings, respectively. Wong now has back-to-back two-hit efforts for only the second time all season, and he's gotten July off to a strong start by going 6-for-17 (.353) over five starts. The surge has pushed his average over the Mendoza Line for the first time since May 10, but Wong's current .203/.301/.343 line naturally has plenty of room for improvement.