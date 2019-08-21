Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Plates pair in win

Wong went 1-for-5 with a two-run single, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Wong's recent penchant for timely hitting persisted Tuesday, with his pair of RBI pushing his total to seven over the last six games. The 28-year-old has also reached safely in 12 of his last 13 starts and has seen a 35-point improvement in his batting average to .274 since July 2.