Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Pounds out three hits
Wong went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Giants.
Wong scored on a Tommy Edman triple in the fourth inning, which restored a lead for the Cardinals. He then plated Dexter Fowler in the fifth and seventh innings. Wong is hitting .242/.324/.375 with 35 RBI and 34 runs scored in 85 games this season. The second baseman has also stolen 14 bases, just six shy of his career high from 2014.
