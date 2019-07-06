Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Pounds out three hits

Wong went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Giants.

Wong scored on a Tommy Edman triple in the fourth inning, which restored a lead for the Cardinals. He then plated Dexter Fowler in the fifth and seventh innings. Wong is hitting .242/.324/.375 with 35 RBI and 34 runs scored in 85 games this season. The second baseman has also stolen 14 bases, just six shy of his career high from 2014.

