Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Productive day in win

Wong went 2-for-4 with an RBI bunt single and a stolen base in a win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

Wong got the Cardinals on the board in the fourth inning, slicing a 2-0 deficit in half with his run-scoring bunt single. The shortstop also now has five stolen bases on the campaign after swiping no more than eight in any of the prior three seasons. Wong still sports a solid .272/.398/.467 line for the season (113 plate appearances), but he's cooled off after hitting .394 across his first 10 games.