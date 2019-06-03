Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Productive in low-scoring win

Wong went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Wong opened the scoring in the fifth with his sacrifice fly and finished with his third straight two-hit effort. The previously struggling second baseman lifted his average 21 points to .237 with his performance in the three-game set against the Cubs, going 6-for-10 with two doubles, two RBI, Sunday's steal and two runs.