Wong went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Royals on Tuesday. He was also caught stealing on one attempt.

The veteran second baseman was a constant presence on the bases in a productive effort, one that included his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 7. Wong hasn't done much more than hit singles in September -- he has just three doubles and one home run among his 25 hits this month -- but he's still been a key component of the Cardinals' offensive efforts with a .309 average and impressive .378 on-base percentage across his 90 plate appearances during that span.