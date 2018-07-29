Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Progressing 'exactly as planned'

Wong (knee) participated in extra bunting work before Saturday's game against the Cubs and is still expected to return right around Aug. 1, the first day he's eligible to come off the disabled list, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wong hit the disabled list July 23, but both he and the team had immediately expressed hope he'd be able to make a quick return. The second baseman appears to be on track to do just that so far, and if he's indeed ready for a return next week, Langosch reports it's unlikely he's sent on any kind of rehab assignment.