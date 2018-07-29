Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Progressing 'exactly as planned'
Wong (knee) participated in extra bunting work before Saturday's game against the Cubs and is still expected to return right around Aug. 1, the first day he's eligible to come off the disabled list, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wong hit the disabled list July 23, but both he and the team had immediately expressed hope he'd be able to make a quick return. The second baseman appears to be on track to do just that so far, and if he's indeed ready for a return next week, Langosch reports it's unlikely he's sent on any kind of rehab assignment.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hopeful to return after minimum•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits disabled list with knee inflammation•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Riding bench in series finale•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: On bench Saturday night•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Pair of RBI in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Four-hit night with home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?