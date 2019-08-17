Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Racks up four hits

Wong went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored Friday night against the Reds.

Wong delivered a solo home run in the seventh inning on the way to a 13-4 victory Friday evening. The 28-year-old has now hit safely in four straight matchups, racking up three extra-base hits and two RBI over that brief stretch. Through 118 games this season, he's pieced together a .279/.361/.410 slash line.