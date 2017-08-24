Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Raking since one-game absence

Wong, who went 3-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and three runs in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Padres, is now hitting .353 (6-for-17) in the four games since missing last Friday's contest with a hip injury.

Wong now has a six-game hitting streak and is enjoying an excellent August, as evidenced by a .392/.447/.568 line that is partly comprised of 10 extra-base hits (eight doubles, one triple and one home run). The surging second baseman has seven multi-hit efforts during the month as well, while all three components of his .314/.396/.445 season line represent career-best figures.