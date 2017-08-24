Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Raking since one-game absence
Wong, who went 3-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and three runs in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Padres, is now hitting .353 (6-for-17) in the four games since missing last Friday's contest with a hip injury.
Wong now has a six-game hitting streak and is enjoying an excellent August, as evidenced by a .392/.447/.568 line that is partly comprised of 10 extra-base hits (eight doubles, one triple and one home run). The surging second baseman has seven multi-hit efforts during the month as well, while all three components of his .314/.396/.445 season line represent career-best figures.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Returns from hip injury•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits two doubles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Ropes three-bagger in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: On base three times in win•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Continues hot August•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, but hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...