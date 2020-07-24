Wong (neck) said he's good to go for Friday's season opener against the Pirates, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
The 29-year-old sat out Wednesday's exhibition game against the Royals with neck stiffness, but it appears it was only a precautionary move. Wong had a .285/.361/.423 slash line with 11 home runs in 2019 and should operate as the Cardinals' primary second baseman this season.
