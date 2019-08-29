Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Registers 10th homer

Wong went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-1 loss against the Brewers on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has yet to hit more than two homers in a month this season, but he is still on pace to tie a career high in the category. Wong is also on track to post a new high-water mark in RBI and stolen bases. He is hitting .280 with 10 home runs, 51 RBI, 18 steals and 49 runs in 403 at-bats this season.