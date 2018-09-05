Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Reinstated from disabled list
Wong (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day DL on Wednesday.
As expected, Wong was returned to the active roster after heading to the DL due to a left hamstring strain during the final week of August. He only wound up missing the minimum 10 days and should be fully operational moving forward. Expect him to serve as the club's regular second baseman while Greg Garcia and Yairo Munoz pick up a start here or there, especially against southpaws.
