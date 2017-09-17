Play

Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Rejoins lineup Sunday

Wong (back) is starting at second base and batting seventh during Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Wong was lifted from Friday's game with lower back tightness and was subsequently held out of Saturday's contest as the back ailment lingered. The second baseman is apparently feeling better, and he'll rejoin the starting lineup as the Cardinals look to take the final game of the series from the Cubs and remain in the competitive N.L. Central playoff race.

