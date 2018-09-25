Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Rejoins lineup Tuesday

Wong (hamstring) is starting at second base and hitting eighth Tuesday against the Brewers.

As expected, Wong is back in action after missing three starts with a hamstring injury. He was able to pinch hit in Monday's series opener. Wong owns a .300/.391/.425 line through 12 games in September and will look to keep it up and close out the regular season on a high note.

