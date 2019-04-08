Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Remains hot in win

Wong went 2-for-4 with an RBI bunt single and a run in a win over the Padres on Sunday.

Wong's average is now up to .433 over his first 35 plate appearances following his fourth multi-hit outing of the season Sunday. The 28-year-old has hit safely in eight of his first nine contests of the campaign, and he's done it while flashing an impressively diverse offensive profile. Wong has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks thus far, and he's added a pair of steals in as many attempts.