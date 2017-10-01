Play

Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Remains on bench Sunday

Wong (back) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.

Wong has missed five straight games with a back ailment and will again be withheld from the lineup for the season's final game. Breyvic Valera takes over at second base, batting leadoff.

