Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Remains out of lineup

Wong (calf) remains out of the lineup Friday against Arizona, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wong sat for the last game before the break with left calf tightness. It's unclear if Friday's absence is due to the calf issue or if he's simply fallen behind Tommy Edman on the depth chart. Wong's offense is right around his mediocre career numbers this season, but his defense has slipped considerably, at least according to UZR. Meanwhile, Edman has hit .283/.309/.547 through 21 games and has found himself regularly batting out of the leadoff spot. It's possible the pair could be in a platoon going forward, as the left-handed Wong sits in favor of the switch-hitting Edman against southpaw Robbie Ray on Friday. It may take a few more games for the situation to become clear.