Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Remains out Saturday

Wong (back) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.

He will miss a fifth straight game with an ailing back. Greg Garcia will start at the keystone and lead off. Wong was hitting just .170/.302/.208 in 53 at-bats this month prior to the injury.

