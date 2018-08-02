Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Requires short rehab stint
Wong (knee) will play one game at Low-A Peoria on Thursday prior to returning from the disabled list, Brian Stull of Stlbaseballweekly.com reports.
Wong is still eying a Friday return, but the Cardinals have elected to give him one last test prior to activating him from the 10-day disabled list. If he fares well in Thursday's action, Wong figures to return from the DL in time for Friday's tilt against Pittsburgh.
