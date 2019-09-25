Play

Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Resumes running

Wong (hamstring) resumed running and some baseball activities Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This is an encouraging development for Wong, who has been sidelined since last Friday with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The second baseman is trending in the right direction, though whether he returns before the end of the regular season will likely depend on how he responds to on-field batting practice Thursday.

