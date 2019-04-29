Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Retreats to bench

Wong is not in the lineup Monday against the Nationals, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Wong will take a seat for Monday's series opener after starting the first 27 games of the season for the Cardinals, slashing .264/.398/.471 with four homers and four stolen bases during that stretch. In his place, Jedd Gyorko will start at the keystone and hit seventh.

