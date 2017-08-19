Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Returns from hip injury
Wong (hip) is starting at second base and hitting sixth Saturday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch reports.
He was a late scratch Friday due to a minor hip injury, but will be back in for the matinee against righty Chad Kuhl. Wong is hitting .327/.405/.452 with one home run, one steal, 20 runs and 15 RBI in 104 at-bats since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits two doubles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Ropes three-bagger in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: On base three times in win•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Continues hot August•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Joins hit parade in blowout win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...