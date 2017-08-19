Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Returns from hip injury

Wong (hip) is starting at second base and hitting sixth Saturday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch reports.

He was a late scratch Friday due to a minor hip injury, but will be back in for the matinee against righty Chad Kuhl. Wong is hitting .327/.405/.452 with one home run, one steal, 20 runs and 15 RBI in 104 at-bats since the All-Star break.