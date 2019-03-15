Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Returns to lineup Friday
Wong (illness) is starting at second base and batting sixth for Friday's split-squad game against the Astros.
Wong was held out the last two days due to an illness but is able to make his return to action Friday. The 28-year-old is 7-for-24 (.292) with a .778 OPS and two stolen bases through nine spring training games and is set to start the season at second base for the Cardinals.
