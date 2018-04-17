Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Rides pine Tuesday
Wong is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.
Wong has struggled at the plate from the get-go, hitting just .150 in 40 at-bats. He'll head to the bench for a night off Tuesday, forcing Matt Carpenter to slide over to second base while Greg Garcia logs a start at third.
