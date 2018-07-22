Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Riding bench in series finale

Wong is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

The Cubs are bringing a lefty (Jose Quintana) to the hill for the second consecutive contest, so Wong will once again give way to Yairo Munoz at second base. Over the first four games of the series with Chicago, Wong went 4-for-15 with a double, walk, three RBI and two runs.

