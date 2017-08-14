Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Ropes three-bagger in loss
Wong went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a triple and a run in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Braves.
Wong extended his hitting streak to eight games with Sunday's production, a tally that included his third triple of the season and eighth RBI in the last eight contests. The 26-year-old second baseman has already raised his season average 22 points in August, and all three components of his .307/.399/.443 season line represent career highs.
